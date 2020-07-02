Three+policemen+suspended+in+Aranayake

A sub inspector and two sergeants attached to the Aranayake police in Mawanella have been suspended on the order of the SSP of Kegalle.



They stand accused of having produced another person before the court in place of a suspect in illicit liquor transportation by three-wheeler.



The man in question was arrested with 80 bottles of illicit liquor at Podape in Aranayake yesterday.



However, the suspended officers had produced only 25 of the bottles to court as material evidence after obtaining a Rs. 60,000 bribe from the man.