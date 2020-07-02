Election+Commission+worried+by+delay+in+health+guidelines+gazette

The Election Commission is worried by the delay in the issuance of a gazette notification containing health guidelines for the upcoming general election, says chairman of the commission Mahinda Deshapriya.



The Health Ministry was to issue the gazette last Friday, but it is yet to be sent for printing.



The delay is disrupting election duties, Deshapriya says.



Meanwhile, four more Covid-19 positive Navy personnel have recovered completely and discharged from hospital.



This brings to 790 the total number of recoveries among Navy personnel, says the Navy spokesman.



Another 108 are still getting treatment.



With the finding of 40 cases yesterday, the total number of infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 1,991.



The latest are all arrivals from overseas – 29 from India and11 from the US.



Fourteen more Covid-19 positive patients have completely recovered and discharged from hospital.



This brings the total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,562.



Globally, there are 479,879 fatalities and 9,359,372 infected persons, while 5,046,272 have recovered.