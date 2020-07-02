Central Bank repeatedly neglected to take action against ETI Company (video)

A presidential commission has found that the Central Bank repeatedly neglected to take legal action after the ETI Company and its affiliates accepted money deposits in an unauthorized manner.



The commission that investigates irregularities at this company yesterday heard evidence from K.M.N. Daulagala, two-time director of the Central Bank’s Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions.



There, it transpired that no legal action had been taken against ETI or its affiliates as per recommendations of the CB’s monetary board or as per provisions in the Financial Companies Act.



The lawyer for ETI director Jeewaka Edirisinghe said he wanted to ask some questions from the witness and sought a week’s time to examine the related documents.



Allowing that, the commission chairman ordered that the documents be examined in the presence of commission officials in order to keep the confidentiality of the documents.



