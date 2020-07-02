Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election – John Bolton

US President Donald Trump sought help from Chinese President Xi Jinping to win re-election, says a new book by former National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Mr Bolton says Mr Trump wanted China to buy agricultural produce from US farmers, according to details of the forthcoming book previewed by US media.
He also says Mr Trump "remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House".
The Trump administration is trying to block the book from going on sale.
