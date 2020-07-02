Exporting+scrap+metal+to+be+banned

A ban on exporting scrap metal is under consideration, says the government.
Accordingly, sending seven varieties of metal including copper and aluminium abroad will be prohibited in the future.
The matter was discussed at a recent meeting chaired by the president.
Hiru News has also reported about the difficulties being faced by local industries due to the exporting of scrap metal.
Accordingly, sending seven varieties of metal including copper and aluminium abroad will be prohibited in the future.
The matter was discussed at a recent meeting chaired by the president.
Hiru News has also reported about the difficulties being faced by local industries due to the exporting of scrap metal.