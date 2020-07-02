Reasonable suspicion of racket behind leopard deaths (video)

Environmentalists say they are having reasonable suspicion about the existence of yet another racket behind a spate of killing of leopards.



Their view comes in the wake of the latest incident involving a female leopard and her cub caught in a snare at Helboda Estate in Kotmale yesterday.



After being informed by area residents, officers of the Nuwara Eliya wildlife office came to the scene and found the mother leopard dead.



Of late, there have been several instances of leopards dying due to various reasons.



The most prominent of them is the death of a rare black leopard at a vegetable farm at Walamale Estate in Laxapana on May 26.



According to environmentalists, the country has a leopard population of between 700 and 950.



Around 650 of them live in forest reserves and the balance outside of them.



Leopards have been named as an endangered species under the fauna and flora act no. 22 of 2009.



