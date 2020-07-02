Mahindananda’s 6-page complaint with 8 annexures (video)

Former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has given a statement with regard to his allegation of match-fixing in the final of the 2011 Cricket World Cup between Sri Lanka and India.



Officials of the special unit investigating sports-related offences recorded the statement from him at his Nawalapitiya office for two hours from 6.30 am today.



He said he handed over a six-page complaint along with eight annextures regarding the allegation.



After the ex-minister leveled the allegation in an interview with Hiru News, it was widely discussed by politicians and cricketers and given extensive coverage by the foreign media.



