Two+arrested+youths+linked+to+several+robberies

Two youths arrested at Boralugoda in Horana four days ago are found to be linked to a series of robberies in Bandaragama and surrounding areas.



They are being questioned under detention orders.



Aged 22 and 25 years, the two residents of Ingiriya were arrested on June 20 along with a stock of heroin.



Investigations so far reveal their connection to the stealing of three-wheelers in Bandaragama and Horana last month.