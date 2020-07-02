Police+arrest+948+drunk+drivers

Police have arrested 948 drunk drivers during a week-long night operation in the western province.
The operation began on July 17 and continued until dawn today, said the office of the senior DIG in charge of the province.
A total of 6,981 court cases will be filed over other traffic offences detected during this operation, it said.
The operation began on July 17 and continued until dawn today, said the office of the senior DIG in charge of the province.
A total of 6,981 court cases will be filed over other traffic offences detected during this operation, it said.