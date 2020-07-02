5,620 persons without face masks warned

A public awareness drive has taken place in 110 police division areas in the western province with regard to the adherence to quarantines regulations.
It took place on the advice of senior DIG of the province, Deshabandu Tennakoon.
The awareness using loudspeakers took place in public places.
In its duration, 5,620 persons without face masks were observed and warned.
