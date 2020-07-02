“Sri Lanka doesn’t need an underworld” (video)

Most members of the public call for the strict enforcement of the law to curb crime speedily.



They note with concern the underworld activities being led from prisons and the crime that takes place silently elsewhere.



Children need a safe country, as we fear to walk on the roads, they say, adding that the country doesn’t need an underworld.



They were talking to Hiru News which undertook a tour of the roads to know the public opinion about curbing crime.



