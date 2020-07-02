Minister+prevents+CEB+from+hiring+lawyer

Subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera has suspended with immediate effect a decision taken by the director board of the Ceylon Electricity Board to hire a lawyer from the outside for Rs. 17.5 million to hand legal affairs in the construction of the coal power plant at Norochcholai.
The Power and Energy Ministry says the minister has instructed to obtain the services of the lawyers and the legal division in the CEB for the purpose.
