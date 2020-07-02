Ten dogs die mysteriously at Galewela village (pictures/video)

The bodies of 10 dogs who have died mysteriously were found at several locations at Aluthwewa in Galewela this morning.
Villagers believe they had been poisoned by persons at an animal farm in the area.
Some of the dead dogs’ bodies have already been buried.
A complaint has been lodged with the Galewela Police.
Previously, the villagers have been threatened by the owners of the farm in question.
