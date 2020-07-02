Mangala Samaraweera posts a tweet in appreciation of Harin Fernando's statement

Various parties are still objecting to the statements made by former MP Harin Fernando.However, former MP Mangala Samaraweera had posted a tweet in appreciation of Harin Fernando's statement.That tweet is given below."I am very impressed by Harin F who has the courage of his convictions to challenge the hypocrisy of sections of the Catholic Church who seems to have forged an unholy alliance with the extremist Buddhist clergy supporting this majoritarian/facist regime".