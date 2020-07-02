Malwatte Chapter condemns Harin's statement on Archbishop (Video)

The clergy and politicians expressed their displeasure at the statement made by former MP Harin Fernando regarding the Archbishop of Colombo, His Holiness Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

The Malwatte Chapter issued a special statement condemning this statement made by Harin Fernando.

Anunayake of the Malwatta Chapter, Ven Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero said that the Cardinal had no political motives.

Meanwhile, Deputy Registrar of the Asgiriya Chapter Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Thera said that it is sad that such politicians continue to engage in politics in the country.

Meanwhile, The President of the National Movement for the Protection of the Nation Ven.Elle Gunawansa Thero said that some politicians are making those statements since they are finding it difficult to tolerate the Sinhala Catholic and the Sinhala Buddhist community coming together after the Easter Sunday attacks.

Meanwhile, K.A.H.A. Kaliyul Rahman Moulavi condemned the statement made by Harin Fernando saying that the Muslim community owes a lot to the Cardinal who controlled the situation.