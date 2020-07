Sinniah Nadarajasivam, the first Program Manager of Sooriyan FM one of the channels in our Hiru media network, passed away last night.

It was at a private hospital in Colombo.

He was 74 years old at the time of his death. He joined the Sooriyan channel in 1998.

He was a veteran announcer and has acted in a number of Sinhala and Tamil teledramas and films.

The funeral of Sinniah Nadarajasivam is scheduled to take place this afternoon.