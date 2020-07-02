12+hour+water+cut+in+Welisara+and+several+surrounding+areas+

The Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply to several areas including Welisara will be disrupted today for 12 hours due to repairs to a water pipe line.



The water cut will be imposed in Welisara, Mahabage, Kerawalapitiya, Matagoda, Kerawalapitiya Industrial Colony, Dikowita and Dikowita Fisheries Harbor from 9.00 am onwards for 12 hours.



The water cut will also be imposed in Bopitiya, Pamunugama, Uswetakeiyawa, Mabola and Kandana - Nagoda areas.