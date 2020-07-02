Number+of+corona+patients+in+the+country+exceed+2000

The total number of Coronavirus patients has currently exceeded 2000.

This is with 3 navy personnel reported from the Kilionochchi- Ilayankachchi quarantine center last evening.

Accordingly the total number of Coronavirus patients has risen to 2001.

Meanwhile, another group is to arrive from Seychelles, Newzealand and India today.

The covid prevention national task force noted that they are to be subject to PCR tests and will be directed to quarantine centers managed by the forces.

420 individuals arrived in the island from Doha, London, Maldives and Singapore yesterday.

Meanwhile, the GMOA says that if those arriving from abroad are not managed well, the country will face a risk of Coronavirus within the country once again