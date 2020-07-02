Clare Connor to become the first female President of MCC - nominated by Kumar Sangakkara

Former England women's captain Clare Connor is to become the first female president of Marylebone Cricket Club in its 233-year history.



Current incumbent Kumar Sangakkara, the first non-British MCC president, nominated Connor via video link from his native Sri Lanka during an annual general meeting on Wednesday.



Connor, now the England and Wales Cricket Board's head of women's cricket, is set to take up her new post on October 1, 2021, subject to the membership's approval.













