MCC+review+committee+report+to+the+President+

The final report of the MCC review committee is scheduled to be handed over to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa today.

The report was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday.

The Prime Minister's Office announced that it would be presented to the Cabinet.

The committee has reviewed the MCC agreement for six months.

The views and proposals of various sectors were taken into consideration.

The report was prepared after a long study.

The MCC review committee was appointed with Cabinet approval and Professor Lalithsiri Gunaruwan of the Department of Economics, University of Colombo was appointed as the Chairman of the Committee.