Weather Update - 25 June - Showers to increase in several areas

Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery condition is expected to enhance some extent over the island during today and tomorrow.



Showers will occur at times in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces particularly in the evening or night.



Fairly heavy falls above 75mm are likely at some places in Western, North-western, Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts.



General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers