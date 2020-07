During the special raids carried out in the Western Province, 384 suspects have been arrested for drug related offences.



The Western Province and Senior DIG's Office for Traffic announced that the suspects were arrested from raids conducted between 6.00 am to 5.00 pm yesterday.



There were 164 suspects arrested for heroin possession. The suspects are residents of Maradana, Angulana, Padukka, Panadura and Gampaha.