The+surcharge+on+fuel+will+be+removed

The surcharge of Rs. 26 imposed on diesel and petrol has been removed.



Subject Minister Mahinda Minister Amaraweera stated that the reason for this removal is the increase in fuel prices in the world market.



The Minister pointed out that despite the increase in fuel prices in the world market, due to the removal of the surcharge it will not increase the price of fuel in the local market.



He said that the loss incurred to the corporation due to the removal of the surcharge would be more than Rs. 35 for a liter of petrol and Rs. 25 per liter of diesel.