A three feet long bean found in a garden in Akuressa (Photos)

Information regarding an unusual long bean pod that is actually 3 feet and one inch long has been reported from a home garden in Akuressa area.

This long bean was found from the home garden of Jayantha Hewage (39), a resident of Panadugama in Akuressa,

It is said that the length of this bean is 37 inches in length.

Jayantha Hewage has started this home garden during the quarantine curfew period that was imposed in the country to control the spread of corona virus.

The other beans in this plant is supposed to be of average length.

It is reported that according to the Guinness record a green bean grown by H. Hurley of Fuguay-VArina, North Carolina, USA in 1996 grew to a length of 121.9 cm (48.75 in).