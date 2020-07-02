News about curfew - to continue until further notice

The Director General of the Presidential Media Unit, Mohan Karunaratne said that a decision will be taken on whether to continue or relax the curfew in the country as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health.



The police curfew was enacted as one of the initiatives to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.



Despite the relaxation of the full-time curfew, it is currently in effect from 12.00 midnight to 4.00 am daily.



He said this in response to a query by Hiru news whether the current curfew will continue or be relaxed.



It is emphasised that the current curfew in the country remains in effect from midnight to 4.00 am until further notice.