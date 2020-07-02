The+decision+on+the+world+famous+Eiffel+Tower

The Eiffel Tower in France, which was closed for nearly three months with the Coronavirus pandemic, reopens today.

However, even though the Eiffel Tower has been reopened, authorities have decided to deactivate the elevator.

Therefore, with the opening of the Eiffel Tower visitors to the tower will require the use the staircase.

The Eiffel Tower was shut down for the longest time since the end of World War II due to the Corona virus pandemic.

France has recently taken steps to open its borders only to the member countries of the European Union.