Sunil+Jayawardena+murder+suspects+further+remanded

Suspects in the murder incident of Sunil Jayawardene have been remanded until 6th July

Eight suspects in the murder of the Chairperson of the Lanka National Self-Employed Federation President, Sunil Jayawardena has been remanded.

This was when they were produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate today.

Sunil Jayawardena was murdered on the 10th when a group of employees of a leasing company in Mirihana area assaulted him.

The following day, eight suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.