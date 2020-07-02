CID+investigates+into+the+sale+of+narcotics+seized+by+them+to+drug+dealers

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has commenced an investigation into allegations levelled against a group of officers of the Narcotics Bureau for allegedly selling heroin that has been seized during raids.

According to the reports, statements have been obtained from five persons including a Sub Inspector of the Narcotics Bureau who have been charged with the incident.

This was after Tile Chaminda, a heroin dealer who was arrested with 5 grams of heroin by the Minuwangoda police recently, revealed information regarding a stock of heroin seized during an arrest that was sold to a drug trafficker.

It has been revealed that a sub-inspector of the Narcotics Bureau has come while Tile Chaminda was remanded in the Minuwangoda Police Prison.

It has been reported that Tile Chaminda has revealed information about another hiding place for a stock of drugs and a group of police officers have gone to raid the place.

At the time, the people had said that the heroin concealed in the place was taken in a van a few days back.

According to the CCTV footage the number of the van has been identified as a van rented by the Sub Inspector of the Police Narcotics Bureau.

Further investigations have revealed that a leading drug dealer in Dubai was involved in this incident.