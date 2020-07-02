The reason behind the soldier's suicide was a love affair

It is reported that a soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his official firearm at the Army Camp in Polhengoda, Kirulapone.

The victim was a 22-year-old resident of the Horowpathana area in Anuradhapura.

Meanwhile, a suspect arrested for theft of a credit card has committed suicide by hanging himself inside the Narahenpita Police Prison last night.

He had been having an affair with a female officer at the police hospital and had stolen her credit card.

The woman has then lodged a complaint with the Narahenpita Police.

It has been reported the deceased is a 32-year-old Customs employee.

Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon stated that he had committed suicide by using a shoe lace.