Restriction+on+imported+goods+extended+for+six+months

Cabinet approval has been granted to extend the restrictions on imported goods for a further six months with effect from July 2.
The Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the Cabinet paper presented by the Prime Minister for this purpose has been approved.
Co-cabinet Spokesperson Minister Ramesh Pathirana was also present at the media briefing.
The Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the Cabinet paper presented by the Prime Minister for this purpose has been approved.
Co-cabinet Spokesperson Minister Ramesh Pathirana was also present at the media briefing.