Election+Commission+meets

Discussions were held between the members of the Elections Commission regarding the future activities of the general election.

This was at the Election Secretariat at Rajagiriya.

The discussion, which began this morning, will take a final decision on extending the term of the election.

The printing of ballot papers for the upcoming general election has reached its final stage.

Government Printer Gangani Liyanage stated that the ballot papers for 16 districts have been printed and handed over to the Elections Commission.

The official ballot papers will be handed over to the post on the 11th, 12th and 13th of July.

Ballot papers for the Postal voting will be handed over to the post on the 30th, 1st and 2nd of July and the postal voting will be held on 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th of July.

Meanwhile, the Elections Commission has already decided to hold the counting of votes on the 6th of August.

As the gazette notification containing the Health Guidelines for the General Elections has not been issued yet, the Elections Commission has been faced with difficulties in continuing its activities.

However, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that the gazette notification will be issued after the relevant health guidelines are referred to the Attorney General today.