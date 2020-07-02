Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,007

Six (06) more Navy personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 2,007 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-25 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,007



Recovered and discharged – 1,602

Patients under medical care – 394

New Cases for the day – 06*

Observation in Hospitals – 36

Total Deaths – 11