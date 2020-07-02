The road that has not been renovated for nearly five decades (video)

Road access is an essential factor in making people's lives efficient.



However, we have heard from a group of villagers who had to walk on a dilapidated road for nearly five decades.



Located about 4km from Badulla town, this village has about 35 families.



The gravel road leading to the village is in a dilapidated condition.



Villagers complain that the road has not been renovated for more than 50 years.



Patients have to be taken even to the nearest town, Badulla amidst great difficulties.



School children too are in a difficult position due to the condition of the road.



The villagers call for the immediate rebuilding of this road which has not been renovated in years.



