Moving three wheel catches fire (Photos)

A three-wheeler which was traveling in the Meegahakiwula area on the Badulla Mahiyangana main road has caught fire and has been completely destroyed.

Our correspondent stated that the accident occurred at around 1.00 pm.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and police suspect it may have been due to a technical fault.

The driver and the residents of the area tried to extinguish the fire but it was not successful.

The three wheel, which belonged to a garage owner, caught fire while the owner was travelling to bring the spare parts for another vehicle.

Kandaketiya Police are conducting further investigations.