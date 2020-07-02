Farmers requesting the restoration of the tank to cultivate one hundred acres (video)

The farmers in the Badulla-Vineetagama area are suffering since they are unable to utilise the water from the tank fully for their cultivation.

The farmers are unable to cultivate more than 100 acres of land that they are capable of cultivating since the water they receive from the tank is adequate.

Villagers say that the leakage of the bund and the dilapidated sluice gates does not allow the farmers to use the water from the tank properly.

Residents point out that although the tank has been renovated on several occasions, it has not been effective.