Two suspects arrested for the possession of 84 turtle eggs - fined Rs 1,000 per egg a total fine of 168,000

Two suspects were arrested for the possession of 84 turtle eggs. The turtle is a highly endangered animal, and the focus of a lot of conservation efforts.

The suspects have been fined Rs 168,000 by the Hambantota Magistrate today.

The two suspects were arrested by the Wildlife Officers of Kalamatiya Hungama in the early hours of February 28 in the Ambalantota beach while they were destroying a turtle nest and were taking away 84 eggs.

The suspects were aged between 30 and 35 years and residents of Ambalantota and Akkarakalgoda.

The suspects were produced before the Hambantota Magistrate today (25) and ordered to pay a fine of one thousand rupees per egg, amounting to 84,000 thousand per suspect, thereby a total fine of 168,000 rupees.

