Dambana Indigenous village reopened - (Video)

The indigenous village of Dambana which was temporarily closed for tourists due to coronavirus pandemic has been reopened from today.

The aboriginal leader took steps to make the Dambana Indigenous Village and the Aboriginal Museum a tourist-free zone due to the Corona virus pandemic.

Aboriginal leader Wannilla Aththo says that the Aboriginal village and the aboriginal museum have been opened to tourists from today according to the instructions of the health authorities.

The village was opened after the traditional ceremonies of blessings for the country from the Coonavirus and the performing of the 'Kiri Koraha' ritual.