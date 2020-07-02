MCC+review+final+report+to+be+made+public

The President has instructed President's Secretary to make the Review of Millennium Challenge Corporation (compact) agreement final report recommendations, known to the public

The Committee of experts appointed to review the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement handed over its final report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

The report was handed over by the Chairman of the committee Professor Lalithsiri Gunaruwan.

Cabinet granted approval to establish a special four member committee on the 18th of December 2019, to review the MCC agreement that was set to be signed with the US during the tenure of the previous government.

Accordingly the report compiled with the ideas and recommendations of experts in the field over a period of six months was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday

The Chairman of the committee informed the President the agreement had been signed in two stages although there is no record of the financial statement.

The President's Media Division said the Head of State had issued directives to the Secretary to the President to release the recommendations of the report to the public.