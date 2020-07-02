Police+arrest+a+leading+suspect+in+a+heroin+distribution+operation+in+Dehiwala

Police have arrested a leading suspect in a heroin distribution operation in Dehiwala and surrounding areas.
The suspect was arrested with 650 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 6.5 million.
It has been revealed that he was the main suspect in the heroin racket in Moratuwa, Piliyandala, Kesbewa and Dehiwala areas.
Dehiwala Police are conducting further investigations.
