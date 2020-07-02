13+arrested+for+involvement+in+recent+clashes+in+the+North

Police have arrested 13 persons suspected to be members of a group inciting violence and involved in clashes in the North during special operations carried out by the STF in Jaffna and Kilinochchi.
Meanwhile, there were three persons arrested with sharp weapons in the Kilinochchi area yesterday.
Police Media Division stated that two more persons have been arrested in Jaffna yesterday.
