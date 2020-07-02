Samagi Janabalavegaya does not betray the supporters for personal privileges - Sajith (Video)

A meeting was held in Balapitiya last evening with the participation of the leader of the Samagi Janabalavegaya Sajith Premadasa.

He said that the Samagi Janabalavegaya is the only party that does not betray the supporters for personal privileges.

Meanwhile, officials of the Elections Commission visited the Kotte Head Office of the Samagi Janabalavegaya today with the police.

Officials of the Commission stated that the election propaganda boards had been set up in front of the office in violation of election laws and there was a tensed situation.

Former MP Ajith P. Perera was also present at the office of the Samagi Janabalavegaya during this time.

Election officials also told him that there is an issue in the manner in which his vehicle was used for election propaganda.