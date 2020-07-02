PM inspects development projects - instructs officials to take steps ease the human-elephant conflict

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa instructed the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Development Authority and officials of the Irrigation Department to take steps to implement future projects and development schemes in a manner that would ease the human-elephant conflict.

This was during a discussion with the officials this morning.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said steps should be taken to expedite the projects that could bring more productivity to the people at very low cost.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa made an inspection tour of the Kolonnawa area this morning to see the progress of the Kolonnawa Canal Development Project, which is part of the Greater Colombo Flood Control Joint Plan of the UDA and the Lowland Development Board.

The Prime Minister also inspected the water pump house at Nagalagam Street.

The Prime Minister inspected the development work of the Kolonnawa Canal which falls into the Kelani river near the Kalu Palama.

The Kolonnawa Canal Development Project is to be completed by the end of this year.