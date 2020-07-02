Tencent's Pony Ma overtakes Jack Ma as the China’s richest person

Tencent's Pony Ma, worth US$50 billion has surpassed Jack Ma's US$48 billion fortune, becoming China's richest person

The country's largest game developer has surpassed Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as Asia's most-valuable company.

According to foreign media reports, Tencent's online games segment will probably perform strongly through the Covid-19 pandemic, and most of its other businesses are relatively unscathed.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is a Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company founded in 1998, whose subsidiaries specialise in various Internet-related services and products, entertainment, artificial intelligence and technology both in China and globally.

Tencent is the world's largest video game company, and one of the world's largest social media companies, and one of the world's largest venture capital firms and investment corporations.