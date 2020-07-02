USA is constantly trying to get the government to comply with the MCC agreement - Wimal (Video)

Leader of the National Freedom Front Wimal Weerawansa states that the US is constantly trying to get the government to comply with the MCC agreement.



He made this statement participating at a special convention of the Front.



The National Freedom Front's special representative Meeting was held this afternoon at the Sambuddhatva Jayanthi Mandiraya in Colombo.



The National Freedom Front candidates adopted a twelve-point strategic plan designed to resurrect the nation from the global economic downturn, following the Covid 19 pndemic.



The leader of the National Freedom Front Wimal Weerawansa then presented the book to the Maha Sangha and the delegation.



Medagoda Abhaya Tissa Thero also expressed his views.







