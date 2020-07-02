සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The government pays attention to gazetting the Trincomalee - Sambaltivu lagoon as a high sensitive ecological zone

Thursday, 25 June 2020 - 22:01

The government has paid attention to gazette the Trincomalee - Sambaltivu lagoon as a high sensitive ecological zone.

The Trincomalee Government Agent visited the place after HIRU CIA revealed the land reclamation racket around the Sambalathivu lagoon.

The Hiru CIA stated that the Sambalathivu Lagoon, a biodiversity ecosystem in the Trincomalee district, is in the process of being reclaimed.

We have shown how about 150 acres of the Sambalathivu Lagoon have already been reclaimed with the help of some government officials.

With this revelation, officials of the Central Environment Authority, Fisheries Department, Urban Development Authority, Road Development Authority and many other government institutions visited the site with the Government Agent of Trincomalee.

Officers observed how the Sambhaltivu Lagoon was destroyed by unauthorized lagoon reclamation and illegal fencing.

Sambaltivu Lagoon is owned by the Forest Department and the Coast Conservation Department.

However, Hiru CIA revealed that these lands have been filled using forged deeds.



