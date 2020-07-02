Various views from the political platform (Video)

Former MP Indika Anuruddha says that this year's general election is like choosing a hidden guest.

Former Member of Parliament P. Harrison says that Samagi Janabalavegaya will consolidate power in the country.

Minister Duminda Dissanayake states that the UNP will never be able to come to power.

Former parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri accuses UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe for the defeat of Sajith Premadasa at the last presidential election.

Former MP Naveen Dissanayake says the UNP should be protected.

Meanwhile, former parliamentarian Gayantha Karunathilaka says that doors for Sirikotha will open for Sajith when the results come on the 6th.

Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena says the phone will be disconnected on the 6th morning.

Former parliamentarian Daya Gamage says that the infighting candidates cannot be a leader of the UNP.

Former MP Tissa Attanayake says Sajith is a leader who can work for another 20 years.