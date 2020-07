A person was injured when his motorcycle toppled on the Vavuniya-Trincomalee main road.

No one was willing to take the injured man to hospital, however a monk who was passing that way stopped and took the injured person to hospital.

The accident occurred near the Uma Maheshwaran junction in Vavuniya.

The victim is being treated at the Vavuniya General Hospital and it is reported that he is out of danger.

The Vavuniya Police have commenced investigations into the incident.