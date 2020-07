2 suspects guided by an imprisoned drug dealer "Mervin Jana" arrested in Dehiwala with 1.28kg of heroin worth over Rs.10 million according to Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon.

Dehiwala Police have arrested two suspects including a woman with heroin worth over Rs 10 million at the Gonapola Junction in Moragahahena.



One kilogram and 28 grams of heroin was seized by the police.



The police said that the arrested suspects were involved in the distribution of narcotics for the imprisoned 'Mervyn Jana' who is working for the underworld gangster ‘Moratuwa Anju’.



The suspects were aged 33 and 35 years and residents of the Mathugama- Paraduwa and Galpatha areas.