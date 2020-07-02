සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Give the small scale businessman room to come up -President

Friday, 26 June 2020 - 8:52

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the unnecessary involvement of the government may hinder the success of small scale enterprises.

The president stated this attending a discussion held yesterday on supporting facilities and skill development, discussing issues pertaining to beauty culturalists and hair dressers at the president’s secretariat yesterday.

The president noted that it is the government’s responsibility to support providing financial facilities and marketing skills for those engaging in the beauty culture and hair dressing industry.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had agreed to provide enterprise development authority’s support for the beauty culture industry owing to popular demand.

There are nearly 90,000 small, medium and large scale salons in the country and nearly 450 thousand individuals are employed in this industry,

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended the efforts made by Sri Lanka to fight the COVID -19 pandemic in a telephone conversation with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation and a broad range of other issues.

Prime Minister Khan had briefed the Sri Lankan President about the latest situation in Pakistan and the steps taken by the Government to contain COVID-19.

The Prime Minister apprised the President about his “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries to mitigate the severe socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister reiterated the invitation to the Sri Lankan President to visit Pakistan once the COVID-19 situation improves. 

