420 more Sri Lankans arrive in the island - Coronavirus patients in USA exceed 2.5 million

With the identification of nine (09) more coronavirus patients yesterday, the total number of Coronavirus patients has increased to 2010.

Amongst the nine patients identified yesterday, Six were from the Navy, and three coastguards from the Boossa quarantine center.

Meanwhile 40 patients who recovered from coronavirus were released from hospital yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 1602.

394 more patients continue to receive treatment.

88 Sri Lankans who were unable to return to Sri Lanka from New Zealand owing to the corona virus, arrived in the island last night via a special flight.

Further 161 Sri Lankans in India, arrived last night at the Mattala airport.

In addition a special flight carrying 171 individuals unable to return to Sri Lanka from Lebanon arrived early this morning via a Sri Lankan airlines special flight. Our airport correspondent noted that they were directed to PCR tests at the airport.

Accordingly 420 individuals in total have arrived from overseas yesterday.



Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has reached 9,698,000 and the death toll from the virus has increased to 490,916.

The number of coronavirus infections in the United States has exceeded 2.5 million.

126,726 coronavirus deaths have been reported in the United States

In Brazil, the coronavirus patient reported have exceeded 1.2 million with over 55,000 deaths.